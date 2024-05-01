Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 216,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,408. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

