Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $223.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,939. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.