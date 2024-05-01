Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Has $27.50 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 19.9% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

