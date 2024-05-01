Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.97. 183,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.