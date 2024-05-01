Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.3% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,917. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

