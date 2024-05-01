Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Purchases 393 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.3% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $180.54. 375,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.90. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.