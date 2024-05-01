Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 315,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

