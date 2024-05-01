Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

