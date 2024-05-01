FFT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $328.89. The company had a trading volume of 895,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,295. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.28 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

