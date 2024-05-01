FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,501 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.01. 3,363,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.