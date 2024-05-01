FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,301. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

