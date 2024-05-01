FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.27. 89,047,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,484,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

