FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.48. The company had a trading volume of 513,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,998. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

