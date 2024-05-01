FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Qorvo Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.89. 2,941,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

