FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.30. 5,084,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

