FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $277.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,883. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.35.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.40.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

