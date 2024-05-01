FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,489 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $766,829,000 after buying an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,775,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $90.32. 9,783,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,345,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.