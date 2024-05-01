FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after buying an additional 280,480 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,967 shares of company stock valued at $87,848,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.70. The company had a trading volume of 952,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,672. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

