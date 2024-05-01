FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,543,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,734,633. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.38 and its 200-day moving average is $192.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

