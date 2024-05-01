FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.