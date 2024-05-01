Fiducient Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 234.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.90. 29,718,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,736,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

