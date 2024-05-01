Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IWO stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

