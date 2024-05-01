FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FINW opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.