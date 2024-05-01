First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,339,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,325 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crespo Luz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,000 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,408,000 after purchasing an additional 505,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,096,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,095,000 after acquiring an additional 65,021 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $32,590,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 2.5 %

FBP traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

