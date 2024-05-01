First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.
First Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $761.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.
First Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
