First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 21,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $760.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBMS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Report on First Bancshares

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.