First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. Buys 593 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $17,884.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,860.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.15.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.
First Financial Bankshares Company Profile
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
