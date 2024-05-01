First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $177.58. 2,472,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,322. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.92.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

