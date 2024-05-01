First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,354 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $551.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $603.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

