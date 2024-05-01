First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 3,689 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its position in Union Pacific by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 14,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Union Pacific by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $234.83. 1,651,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.77.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

