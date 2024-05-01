First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 4,127 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.6% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,561,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

