First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 61 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 149,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $3,774,850,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $36.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,415.64. The stock had a trading volume of 226,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,538.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,394.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

