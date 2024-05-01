First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 93 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $750.90. 614,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,771. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

