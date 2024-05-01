First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,188 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SAP by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.07. The company had a trading volume of 622,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average is $167.03. The company has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

