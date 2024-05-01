First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $426.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $433.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

