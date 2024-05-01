Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,409. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

