Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FSBC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Report on FSBC
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Five Star Bancorp
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.