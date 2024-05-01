Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

