FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Announces Dividend of $0.18

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. 10,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $48.18.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
