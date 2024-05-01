Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $248.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,268. The stock has a market cap of $372.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

