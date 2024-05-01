Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $237.66. The company had a trading volume of 548,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,396. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.