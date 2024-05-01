Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Grows Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IIM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 137,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,077. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

