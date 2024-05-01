Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $987,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,943. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

