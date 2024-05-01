Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. 19,736,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,862,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

