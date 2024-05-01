Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

