Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 8,505 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the period.
Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 1,457,022 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
