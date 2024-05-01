Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20 to $4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,774. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

