Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.06

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1191491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.