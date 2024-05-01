Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. 155,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,466. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
