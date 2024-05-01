Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.220-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FELE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

