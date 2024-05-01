Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.06 million. Freshworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 3,111,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,200. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $135,766.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $135,766.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $9,408,403. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

